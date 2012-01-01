UYgtCcG_w-oZlpLPnUY5rkJ-sK0

Bluegrass Music -- John Duffey

John Duffey may be a name that some bluegrass music fans don't recognize. Duffey was a Washington, DC based bluegrass music innovator. John Duffey founded two very influential bluegrass bands. The Country Gentleman and The Seldom Scene. Duffey was the son of a singer at the Metropolitan Opera. He possessed the ability of shifting his singing voice from a tenor to falsetto unnoticeably. His voice coupled with the baritone of The Country Gentlemen's Charlie Waller created a sound like no other in bluegrass music. Duffey was inducted into the International Bluegrass Music Hall of Honor in 1996.
