I have been talking about bluegrass music but I hadn't got around to telling why I'm such a fan of this genre of music. I would have to say that alot of it came from me actually growing up around the music. I have an uncle and aunt who formed a bluegrass music band in the late 1980's. This band that I'm talking about is known as Big Country Bluegrass. I can remember many times as a kid going to the local fire department on a Saturday night and listening to them with my grandparents. As the years passed, this small local band made their way from this local fire department in the late 1980's all the way to the stage of the Grand Ole Opry in July 1999. They earned this honor by winning the 100th anniversary Martha White jingle contest. Big Country Bluegrass is often nominated for various SPBGMA awards. That story reminded me of a story that was told in a very popular song that Big Country Bluegrass recorded a couple of years ago. This song, entitled The Boys in Hats & Ties" was written by Tom T. and "Miss Dixie" Hall; along with Don Rigsby. This song plays tribute to the "who's who" of traditional bluegrass music: Bill Monroe, Lester Flatt & Earl Scruggs, Carter and Ralph Stanley....all whom paved the way for bluegrass music. The original idea for this song come up with in a conversation between Miss Dixie and Don Rigsby. Miss Dixie had stated that: “Don was considering doing a concept album of super-tradition, a salute to the boys who wore the hats and ties. That in itself was a magic title and it ended up being basically the true tale of Tom T. as a child being taken to see Earl and Lester!” If you listen close, you will hear a "hint" of the Martha White jingle that took Big Country Bluegrass to the stage of the Grand Ole Opry.As for me, since back in my childhood, I have been a bluegrass music enthusiast. Although I can't play any instruments or hold a tune in a bucket, there's something about that high lonesome sound and tight instrumentation that trips my trigger. Until next time....(Videos do not belong to me..only for entertainment purposes)