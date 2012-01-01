Bluegrass Music Information | Learn about Bluegrass Music | Bluegrass Musicians | Bluegrass Music History
"Original Bluegrass Band".....More to come
I'm hoping to have a couple of posts coming up about the "Original Bluegrass Band" of Bill Monroe and his Blue Grass Boys. This lineup featured Lester Flatt, Earl Scruggs, Chubby Wise and Cedric Rainwater back in 1945. I had talked about Lester Flatt and Earl Scruggs before; but I'm going to gather up some information on Chubby and Cedric and have posted on here soon. Thanks for reading my blog about bluegrass music. I hope you find it informative and an enjoyment to read. You are more than welcome to leave a comment to let me know how I'm doing and what you would like to see different. I'm new at blogging; but I enjoy sharing my interests with others about my love for traditional bluegrass music.
Posted by J. Holdaway
