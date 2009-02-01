Bluegrass Music - Cedric Rainwater

Bluegrass Music Information | Learn about Bluegrass Music | Bluegrass Musicians | Bluegrass Music History
Howard Watts, mostly known by his stage name Cedric Rainwater, replaced "Cousin Wilbur" Wesbrooks as the bass player in Bill Monroe's Blue Grass Boys in 1944. Fiddle player Chubby Wise had introduced Cedric Rainwater to Bill Monroe; as the two had played together in Florida before moving to Nashville, TN. Watts would leave and rejoin Bill Monroe several times over the next four years; although he would continue to play on all of Monroe's recordings during this time. He sang bass and baritone harmonies, along with playing the bass. These recordings were dated 2/13/1945, 9/16 & 9/17/1946, 10/27 & 10/28/1947 and 7/6/1951....which included the classic bluegrass music lineup of Lester Flatt, Earl Scruggs, Chubby Wise, Cedric Rainwater and Bill Monroe. Cedric Rainwater left Bill Monroe in 1948 to join the newly formed group of Lester Flatt, Earl Scruggs and the Foggy Mountain Boys. He stayed with this group until 1950. He would go on to perform in country music with Hank Williams, Ray Price, Hank Snow, Ferlin Husky and also the "King" of bluegrass music Jimmy Martin.
