What do you think?

One of the most well-known bluegrass music lead singers is Lester Flatt. You can ask alot of bluegrass music lovers who their favorite singers are and it's a safe bet to say that you will hear the name Lester Flatt more often than not. I found a video that I wanted to share with you. I don't own this video. I'm only sharing it with you. After listening to it, you can decide for yourself. Lester Flatt is on my list. Lester is joined in this video with another bluegrass great, Mac Wiseman.
