Bluegrass Music - Chubby Wise
Robert Russell "Chubby" Wise (October 2, 1915 - January 6, 1996) began playing fiddle at age 15. He started out by playing locally around the Jacksonville, Florida area. In 1938, Chubby Wise joined the Jubilee Hillbillies and began playing for bluegrass music pioneer Bill Monroe in 1942. He would continue playing in Monroe's band through 1948. After leaving Bill Monroe's Blue Grass Boys, he played with Clyde Moody in 1948-49. Wise would also play with Flatt & Scruggs, Connie B. Gay and the York Brothers. Chubby Wise would become a member of Hank Snow's Rainbow Ranch Boys in 1954. He remained with Hank Snow until 1970. Along with this, he worked as a session musician with Red Allen and Mac Wiseman, among others.
