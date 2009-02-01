Bluegrass Music - Mac Wiseman

Mac Wiseman was sometimes known as the Voice with a Heart. This bearded, Virginia born bluegrass singer is a major legend in the bluegrass music ranks. He began his musical career and a guitarist for the country singer Molly O'Day. After Flatt and Scruggs left the Bluegrass Boys, he became a guitarist for the Foggy Mountain Boys and later played with Bill Monroe & The Bluegrass Boys. He later became popular as a solo artist after a performance at the Louisiana Hayride.
During the folk revival in the 1960s, Mac Wiseman had successful concerts at the Carnegie Hall and Hollywood Bowl.
He joined producers Randall Franks and Alan Autry for the In the Heat of the Night (TV Series) cast CD “Christmas Time’s A Comin’” performing "Christmas Time's A Comin'" with the cast on the CD released on Sonlite and MGM/UA for one of the most popular Christmas releases of 1991 and 1992 with Southern retailers.
In 1993 he was inducted into the International Bluegrass Music Hall of Honor. His substantial girth and light tenor voice gave rise to the quip that "Mac Wiseman sings like Gene Vincent looks, and looks like Ernest Tubb sings."
